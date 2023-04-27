Algeco, which also specialises in offsite building solutions, has launched a branch at the former Morrisons site on Makerfield Way in Ince, enabling it to serve the North West region with its wide range of temporary buildings and associated products for hire.

Its official opening and discovery day were supported by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, Diane Elbert Morgan, from Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and Jackie Maginnis, CEO of the Modular and Portable Building Association (MPBA).

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open Algeco, Europe's leading modular and offsite building solutions brand, on the former site of Morrisons supermarket, in Ince

The mayor was invited to cut the ribbon as well as plant trees and seeds as part of the opening celebrations.

Algeco group company Advanté displayed its brand new solar-powered washrooms product.

Alongside this was the company’s new range of generators for hire, including hybrid options, to help reduce carbon emissions.

The latest Smart tech solutions can deliver a 20 to 30 per cent reduction in the energy consumption of an Algeco building.

Algeco is based at the former site of Morrisons supermarket.

Sustainability is a central theme of the Wigan site with photo-voltaic panels helping power the on-site workshops and no fewer than eight EV chargers provide plentiful recharge points for customers, visitors and colleagues.

All of the mechanical handling equipment on site is electric-powered to minimise emissions.

Algeco has announced a new social enterprises service for customers who want to extend their use of social enterprises, but don’t have the logistical resources to coordinate them at a project level.

Flooring, signage, drinking water and period products can now all be provided by Social Enterprises managed by Algeco, to help customers increase their social responsibility contribution.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan planting seeds during the official opening

Biodiversity on the Wigan site is also being addressed through a partnership with sustainability specialists Nature Positive, to help develop the four-acre site.

This includes planting low-maintenance trees, plants and shrubs

Hiring buildings contributes to the circular economy by re-using modules when they are no longer required by the first customer.

The Algeco Wigan site refurbishes and re-uses portable and modular buildings for use as temporary offices, welfare facilities, toilets, anti-vandal units, secure storage units, site accommodation and gatehouses, amongst many others.

Richard Dey, area director for the North at Algeco said: “We’re pleased to announce our new site in Wigan as we look to strengthen our brand presence across the country. It offers customers from a wide range of sectors easy access to the huge range of Algeco temporary building solutions for hire.”

“By adding this new site to our network, we have been able to raise the bar on our sustainability, which now provides a blueprint for future Algeco sites.

“We have a fantastic team here at Wigan, who are determined to provide our customers with the best possible service, worthy of our new environment.”

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, said: It’s refreshing to see new investment in Wigan and it’s also encouraging to hear about a company that prioritises sustainability and the circular economy.

