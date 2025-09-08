Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has officially opened the town’s Civic redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic building, long a fixture in Wigan’s skyline, has been re-imagined by Capital&Centric from its derelict state to a mix of cutting-edge workspace, creative studios and social spaces that will once again put the Civic at the heart of the community.

Lisa Nandy cut the ribbon at the official opening event doors which welcomed the people of Wigan inside for the first time in decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Nandy officially opens Civic

What was once a closed-off and lifeless block will now buzz with activity.

Inside, Civic has been designed to bring together independent businesses, freelancers and community groups, with a café-bar, gym, rooftop terrace and even a mini cinema.

Outside, a new public square will open the building up to the town in a way it never has before.

Tim Heatley, co-founder of Capital&Centric, said: “This is what regeneration should look like. Creating places where people actually want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic - a workspace, co-working, offices, with coffee shop, mini-cinema, gym and roof terrace is now open

"Civic has always had a special place in Wigan’s story, but it needed a new chapter. We are bringing workspace, food and culture together under one roof, because building communities should be fun and surprising.

"Wigan deserves something bold, and that is exactly what this is.

“We are delighted that the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, opened the Civic for us.

"The building has been designed as a perfect home for digital, tech and creative businesses, which are such a key focus for Lisa and her department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having her here to mark this moment shows just how important Wigan can be in the future growth of these sectors.”

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: “The transformation of the Civic Centre is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when ambition meets investment.

"Wigan has so much talent and energy, and projects like this provide the platform for people to thrive.

"It is fantastic to see this building on the brink of a new chapter, and I am proud to be part of the official launch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux said: “I’m delighted to see Civic officially open its doors here in the heart of Wigan town centre. The response from residents and visitors to both the workspace and café in the last few weeks has been fantastic.

“The transformation of what was once a derelict building into a vibrant and welcoming space is a significant milestone in the ongoing regeneration of our town centre.

"This launch event marks real progress, not just for Civic, but for Wigan as a whole.

“With major investment and regeneration happening across the borough, Wigan is firmly on the path to becoming a great place to live, work, shop, and visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Civic is a key part of that journey, creating new opportunities and breathing new life into the heart of our town.”

Civic is the latest in Capital&Centric’s growing portfolio of Northern regeneration projects, following acclaimed schemes in Manchester, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent.

With over £3m invested in regeneration every week, the social impact developer continues to champion town centre living, creative communities and breathing new life into forgotten buildings.