Local businessman listed as ‘one to watch’ in UK’s Top 50 Entrepreneurs, 2025

Wigan business boss has been recognised as one of the most ambitious in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joint Managing Director, Mark Stuart, of North-West based power generator firm, Stuart Energy, has been named as one of the ‘Ones to Watch’ in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025, in partnership with The Times.

Created by trusted investment partner LDC – part of Lloyds Banking Group, The Top 50 celebrates entrepreneurs demonstrating remarkable ambition, dedicated to making a difference, leading the growth of their business and driving the UK economy forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a lively debate, the judges identified the top individuals that stood out – not only for the success and growth of their businesses, but for their focus on people and the planet, too.

Joint Managing Director, Mark Stuart, of North-West based power generator firm, Stuart Energy

Amongst those listed is Jade Holland Cooper founder of British luxury brand Holland Cooper, Laura Earnshaw, Founder & CEO of myHappymind and Chris Down CEO of OpenWorks Engineering.

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, said: “It’s been eight years since we launched The LDC Top 50 and in that time, we’ve had the honour of meeting some exceptional people. This year has been no different. I’d like to congratulate this year’s Ones to Watch on their success so far - we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for them.”

Stuart Energy – one of over 6.9million small businesses in the UK - is thriving as a business following a successful year and has also been listed as one of the UK’s Top 10 Best Small Places to Work 2025 for the second year running this year. It was the only power business within Greater Manchester to be named as a winner in the small business top ten category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joint Managing Director, Mark Stuart said: “I’m so delighted and incredibly proud to have been chosen by LDC for this award. This really is testament to the expertise, dedication and customer-centric approach that defies our culture and the tremendous work not only myself but our team put in every day.

LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025

“Sustainability and environmental impact is a key priority for us. By operating various Goods Passenger Hoists, Towercranes and Mastclimbers, alongside smaller Husshpod Units, we were able to reduce fuel operating costs and lower our carbon footprint by approximately 33 tonnes a month during a recent project this year – just a prime example of our cost-effective approach and how we build efficiencies for our customers.

“Increasing energy efficiency, diversifying energy sources and creating a culture of sustainability has certainly helped to build our successful team. Demonstrating progress and innovation in these areas, amongst others, has allowed us to attract the very best talent in the field.”

‘Family first, work second’ is the mantra at this specialist power generation. The firm now has offices in Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London with further operations located in Jordan and the Middle East. They also operate at a 99.5 per cent employee retention rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing revenues by an incredible 80 per cent in the last three years, the Northern firm have continued to bolster their operations throughout the UK.

Enforcing best-in-class policies has led Stuart Energy to build an extensive client portfolio of blue-chip companies, retailers and property experts including, Bentley Motors, Amazon, Boohoo, FIFA Football, Shell, BP, Costa Coffee, Balfour Beatty, Bowmer + Kirkland, Domis and McDonald's.

Mark added: “We look forward to building on this and achieving our goal of becoming the UK’s leading power generation firm, whilst working to reduce the carbon footprint for our clients, reduce fuel operating costs and ultimately achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”