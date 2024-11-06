Local veterans charity wins silver at prestigious awards

Veterans into Logistics, a Greater Manchester based charity that trains and mentors Armed Forces veterans and service leavers into new careers as HGV drivers is honoured to have had three big wins at the recent English Veterans Awards.

The prestigious Awards Ceremony held at the De Vere Wokefield Estate celebrated the highly successful Armed Forces Veterans who have made the transition from the Military to civilian life, rewarding those who have excelled and act as role models for future service leavers.

Veterans into Logistics General Manager and former British Army Major, John Harker MBE from Wigan was awarded SILVER for the Lifetime Achievement Award and the charity’s Founder and former Royal Artillery Airborne Gunner, Darren Wright from Middleton won BRONZE for Inspiration of the Year. The Charity also won SILVER for Employer of the Year.

Darren Wright said: “I’d like to thank everyone at The English Veterans Awards for this incredible recognition which wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Veterans into Logistics.

“We are honoured to receive two silvers and a bronze from our peers in the Veteran community! It was a beautiful event full of inspiring stories and camaraderie, celebrating the wonderful success stories of the men and women who have achieved so much in new careers after leaving the military.

“At Veterans into Logistics, our mission is to reduce unemployment and homelessness within the ex-military community, and the prestigious Veterans Awards showcases the careers, new beginnings and support available when transitioning to civilian life. This can be a challenging time for some and we are there to provide fully-funded HGV driver training and access to employment with our partners who value the skills and expertise that our veterans bring to the workplace.”

The evening featured emotional stories, live music, a performance from the mini pipe and drums band from the Reading Scottish Pipe and Drums and also the Welsh Guards, who were there supporting in their famous red tunics and bearskins. There were speeches from the Commodore Rob Bellfield CBE, Andrew Jameson OBE and Army Sergeant Major Paul Carney.