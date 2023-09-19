Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harwoods Patisserie, based in Standish, picked up the Best Dessert Shop in Greater Manchester at the England Business Awards as their reputation continues to grow following the success on Bake Off: The Professionals despite being pipped to the top prize.

The people of Wigan got behind both Andrew Harwood and pal Raf Khoury during their time on Bake Off and were shocked when they weren’t named as winners regardless of them wowing judges in each episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harwoods Patisserie picked up the award for Best Dessert Shop in Greater Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the business is going from strength to strength with Andre and wife Sarah picking up this latest prestigious gong.

In a social media post, Harwoods Patisserie said: “Rare night out for the Harwoods team at @englandsbusinessawards last night. We won best dessert shop in Greater Manchester! Thank you to everyone who voted for us We had a lovely evening and we are so happy to come away with an award.”