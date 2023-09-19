More major success for Wigan Bake Off: The Professionals finalists
Harwoods Patisserie, based in Standish, picked up the Best Dessert Shop in Greater Manchester at the England Business Awards as their reputation continues to grow following the success on Bake Off: The Professionals despite being pipped to the top prize.
The people of Wigan got behind both Andrew Harwood and pal Raf Khoury during their time on Bake Off and were shocked when they weren’t named as winners regardless of them wowing judges in each episode.
But the business is going from strength to strength with Andre and wife Sarah picking up this latest prestigious gong.
In a social media post, Harwoods Patisserie said: “Rare night out for the Harwoods team at @englandsbusinessawards last night. We won best dessert shop in Greater Manchester! Thank you to everyone who voted for us We had a lovely evening and we are so happy to come away with an award.”