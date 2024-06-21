Mother and daughter duo open new Wigan borough salon

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
A mother and daughter business duo have recently opened a new salon in Wigan borough.

Sam and Kaitlyn launched their beauty studio Eden in Astley.

As well as offering a wide range of health and beauty treatments such as essence and reiki therapies, Eden has taken serenity to the extreme and has also installed a luxurious ‘Japanese Head Spa’ which is the first in the borough.

Mother and daughter duo Sam and Kaitlyn

The Tik Tok viral sensation is the ultimate in relaxation.

Benefits of a head spa treatment include

  • Cleanest the scalp
  • Stimulates blood flow, increased blood flow can assist in hair re growth.
  • Strengthens the hair follicles
  • Decreases stress and anxiety

Sam said: “We wanted to create a spa like tranquil interior that would allow people to unwind and know that they are in a safe space.

"Our aim is to make you look and feel the best version of yourself.”

Sam and Kaitlyn chose the charity ‘Mind’ and raised £355.00 on their open day raffle.

Eden will also be offering a pamper your body and soul ladies night in with ‘Serenity moon events’ where you can enjoy an evening of luxury pamper treatments, reiki healing, oracle cards and cacao.

On their opening day, Sam and Kaitlyn decided to hold a raffle to raise money for Mind.

They want to reach their target of £500 and our keeping their just giving page open until they do so.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/eden-salon-1715805981462

