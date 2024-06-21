Mother and daughter duo open new Wigan borough salon
Sam and Kaitlyn launched their beauty studio Eden in Astley.
As well as offering a wide range of health and beauty treatments such as essence and reiki therapies, Eden has taken serenity to the extreme and has also installed a luxurious ‘Japanese Head Spa’ which is the first in the borough.
The Tik Tok viral sensation is the ultimate in relaxation.
Benefits of a head spa treatment include
- Cleanest the scalp
- Stimulates blood flow, increased blood flow can assist in hair re growth.
- Strengthens the hair follicles
- Decreases stress and anxiety
Sam said: “We wanted to create a spa like tranquil interior that would allow people to unwind and know that they are in a safe space.
"Our aim is to make you look and feel the best version of yourself.”
Sam and Kaitlyn chose the charity ‘Mind’ and raised £355.00 on their open day raffle.
They want to reach their target of £500 and our keeping their just giving page open until they do so.
Eden will also be offering a pamper your body and soul ladies night in with ‘Serenity moon events’ where you can enjoy an evening of luxury pamper treatments, reiki healing, oracle cards and cacao.
To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/eden-salon-1715805981462
