Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mother and daughter business duo have recently opened a new salon in Wigan borough.

Sam and Kaitlyn launched their beauty studio Eden in Astley.

As well as offering a wide range of health and beauty treatments such as essence and reiki therapies, Eden has taken serenity to the extreme and has also installed a luxurious ‘Japanese Head Spa’ which is the first in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother and daughter duo Sam and Kaitlyn

The Tik Tok viral sensation is the ultimate in relaxation.

Benefits of a head spa treatment include

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleanest the scalp

Stimulates blood flow, increased blood flow can assist in hair re growth.

Strengthens the hair follicles

Decreases stress and anxiety

Sam said: “We wanted to create a spa like tranquil interior that would allow people to unwind and know that they are in a safe space.

"Our aim is to make you look and feel the best version of yourself.”

Sam and Kaitlyn chose the charity ‘Mind’ and raised £355.00 on their open day raffle.

They want to reach their target of £500 and our keeping their just giving page open until they do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden will also be offering a pamper your body and soul ladies night in with ‘Serenity moon events’ where you can enjoy an evening of luxury pamper treatments, reiki healing, oracle cards and cacao.

On their opening day, Sam and Kaitlyn decided to hold a raffle to raise money for Mind.

They want to reach their target of £500 and our keeping their just giving page open until they do so.