Charity Joining Jack reveals medals for the 2023 Wigan 10k and family mile

With the countdown now on to the event on Sunday, September 3, organising charity Joining Jack has revealed the prize on offer for participants.

And they have explained the special reason why the medal for the 11th annual event is in the shape of a star.

A spokesman for Joining Jack said: “We are delighted to mark the official 50-day countdown by unveiling this year's brilliant bling for both the 10k main race and our favourite, the family mile.

"Both medals this year feature a nod to the special star awarded to Joining Jack by our event partners Wigan Council which celebrates 10 years since the charity was launched. The star is located over at Believe Square and was unveiled at a special ceremony with Jack and his family earlier this year.

"We hope you love the design as much as we do, a huge shout out and thank you to our awesome designers ADM Direct.”

The Wigan 10k and family mile will both start at Mesnes Park, following the successful relocation of last year’s event from Market Street due to regeneration work at The Galleries.

This is the medal participants will receive as they cross the finish line at the Wigan 10k 2023

The spokesman said: “What an incredible day it was last year. We think the new event HQ and start/finish locations at Mesnes Park were a huge success.

"The feedback from runners and spectators was overwhelmingly positive with the atmosphere before, during and after our races absolutely amazing. And that's why we're staying right there!”

The events are open to people of all abilities and raise money for Joining Jack, which supports research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy and was set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with the incurable muscle-wasting condition.

Participants can also choose to raise money for other good causes close to their hearts.

The 10k will see runners and walkers head along Woodhouse Lane to the DW Stadium, before returning to the park to cross the finish line.