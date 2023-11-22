Wigan businesses can get information to help find the finance they need with the launch of a new online portal.

The Growth Company’s SimpliFi has been created to help business owners across Greater Manchester understand the finance options available by providing a hub of finance information.

Whether looking for funding of under £25,000 or more than £500,000, firms can access information about the options available through informative and actionable guides that will help get them finance-ready.

Ian Dixon, GM Business Growth Hub senior business advisor for access to finance

The portal has been developed by experts with more than 30 years of experience working within Greater Manchester finance and funding, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Business Board.

Resources include a business plan template, guides to securing capital, early stage fund-raising and advice on how to pitch for investment and write a business strategy.

Businesses can sign up to an online event on November 30 to find out more about the new platform.

SimpliFi is backed up by the Access to Finance team, which provides fully-funded bespoke finance support for eligible businesses.

Ian Dixon, GM Business Growth Hub’s senior business advisor for access to finance, said: “Whatever stage your business is at, funding can take you to the next level. But finding and understanding the various finance options can be a major headache for businesses of all sizes, especially when making the right choice is so critical.

“We have been helping Greater Manchester businesses navigate this landscape for decades so SimpliFi is a resource that collects our knowledge and experience together in an easily-accessible format.”