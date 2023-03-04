New retailer Value For Money opens its doors at Wigan borough shopping centre
A retailer selling clothes, toys, gifts and other items has opened a new store in the borough.
The first customers visited Value for Money (VFM) at Leigh’s Spinning Gate shopping centre on Saturday.
The 3,000sq ft unit, located between Costa Coffee and Bonmarche, offers a wide range of clothes, accessories, footwear, nightwear, children’s toys, mother and baby wear, homewares, gifts and toiletries at affordable prices.
It is the fourth VFM store to open in the North West, with further shops expected to open within the year.
This new shop has created three jobs and will open seven days a week.
It is the second new shop to open at the Spinning Gate recently, following the arrival of SG News.
Centre manager Karen Cox said: "What a superb way to start off 2023, with the arrival of two brand new shops to the centre. Value For Money will provide our shoppers with great bargains on a wide range of clothing, accessories and gifts."