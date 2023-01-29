Newsagent opens it doors at busy Wigan borough shopping centre
Shoppers will be able to buy newspapers and confectionary at a busy mall once more thanks to the arrival of a newsagents.
SG News has opened at Spinning Gate shopping Centre in Leigh, in a kiosk previously occupied by Hers & Sirs hairdressing and barbers, which has moved to a larger unit.
It marks the return of a newsagent to the mall following the closure of long-standing business News Today and Cannings.
The new store sells newspapers, magazines, confectionery, drinks and tobacco, as well as providing access to the National Lottery.
Owner Abid Patel previously ran a chain of newsagents in the North West, including a shop on Bradshawgate.
Centre manager Karen Cox said: “What an brilliant way to start off the new year, welcoming a brand new store to the centre. Leigh News will compliment our current retail mix whilst providing a great shop and go offer to our shoppers. They also bring with them long-term experience of the newsagent industry.”