SG News has opened at Spinning Gate shopping Centre in Leigh, in a kiosk previously occupied by Hers & Sirs hairdressing and barbers, which has moved to a larger unit.

It marks the return of a newsagent to the mall following the closure of long-standing business News Today and Cannings.

SG News at Leigh's Spinning Gate shopping centre

The new store sells newspapers, magazines, confectionery, drinks and tobacco, as well as providing access to the National Lottery.

Owner Abid Patel previously ran a chain of newsagents in the North West, including a shop on Bradshawgate.