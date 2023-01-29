News you can trust since 1853
Newsagent opens it doors at busy Wigan borough shopping centre

Shoppers will be able to buy newspapers and confectionary at a busy mall once more thanks to the arrival of a newsagents.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

SG News has opened at Spinning Gate shopping Centre in Leigh, in a kiosk previously occupied by Hers & Sirs hairdressing and barbers, which has moved to a larger unit.

It marks the return of a newsagent to the mall following the closure of long-standing business News Today and Cannings.

SG News at Leigh's Spinning Gate shopping centre
The new store sells newspapers, magazines, confectionery, drinks and tobacco, as well as providing access to the National Lottery.

Owner Abid Patel previously ran a chain of newsagents in the North West, including a shop on Bradshawgate.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “What an brilliant way to start off the new year, welcoming a brand new store to the centre. Leigh News will compliment our current retail mix whilst providing a great shop and go offer to our shoppers. They also bring with them long-term experience of the newsagent industry.”

