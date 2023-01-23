Firefighters suspect arson after tackling blaze at abandoned Wigan hotel
A blaze at an abandoned Wigan hotel is thought to have been caused by arsonists.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 7:56am
Fire crews from Hindley and Wigan were called to what used to be The Victoria Hotel on Livepool Road, Platt, Bridge, at 7.30pm on Sunday January 23 after flames and smoke were seen coming from a first floor window.
Using a hose reel, firefighters in breathing gear were able to dowse the flames within 40 minutes. There were no reports of casualties.
Damage was caused to first floor joists and floorboards.