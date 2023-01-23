Firefighters suspect arson after tackling blaze at abandoned Wigan hotel

Fire crews from Hindley and Wigan were called to what used to be The Victoria Hotel on Livepool Road, Platt, Bridge, at 7.30pm on Sunday January 23 after flames and smoke were seen coming from a first floor window.

Using a hose reel, firefighters in breathing gear were able to dowse the flames within 40 minutes. There were no reports of casualties.

The former Victoria Hotel on Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, which was the suspected victim of an arson attack

Damage was caused to first floor joists and floorboards.

A spokesperson for the Hindley crew said that the circumstances looked suspicious.

