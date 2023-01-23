News you can trust since 1853
Firefighters suspect arson after tackling blaze at abandoned Wigan hotel

A blaze at an abandoned Wigan hotel is thought to have been caused by arsonists.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 7:56am

Fire crews from Hindley and Wigan were called to what used to be The Victoria Hotel on Livepool Road, Platt, Bridge, at 7.30pm on Sunday January 23 after flames and smoke were seen coming from a first floor window.

Using a hose reel, firefighters in breathing gear were able to dowse the flames within 40 minutes. There were no reports of casualties.

The former Victoria Hotel on Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, which was the suspected victim of an arson attack
Damage was caused to first floor joists and floorboards.

A spokesperson for the Hindley crew said that the circumstances looked suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring the police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.