A popular Wigan venue has been put on the market after its owners closed the doors and surrendered the licence.

Town centre bar and restaurant Hedera, on Millgate, shut suddenly last month, leaving people who had bookings there – both for meals and functions – scrambling for alternative venues.

As previously reported, Dan Scott and his wife Raisa Scott-Wilson, from Platt Bridge, had booked Hedera for a reception for their son Gabriel’s christening in October.

Hedera was forced to close after losing its licence

Despite paying a £150 deposit, they were unable to speak to anyone at Hedera or retrieve their money. They have since booked at Gin on The Lane.

Just two months earlier, bosses at the venue had to call in pest exterminators after rats were spotted outside the premises.

They insisted that exterminators had given the interior of the tapas bar a clean bill of health, with the vermin problem being concentrated under external decking.

Building work nearby, along with food littering, was blamed for the problem and bosses called on other businesses in The Wiend area to take similar measures.

Now the building has been put up for sale via Parkinson Real Estate.

The property description said: “The subject provides for an attractive looking, pavement-fronting property that was originally two self-contained buildings and most recently has been opened up and utilised as a single premises as a bar and restaurant.

"Attached to the pavement-fronting element of the building, via link corridors at ground and first level, is a two-storey barn that sits within the conservation area but is not believed to be listed.

"The property benefits two separate entrance doors from Millgate and also benefits a right to access and entrance within the side elevation of the property and also a rear access into the yard space from the historic Wiend.

"Internally the accommodation is arranged over three floors and is presently configured to provide bar and restaurant space along with what was a kitchen area within the barn, storage, office and welfare facilities.

"The property is 100-yard walk from the defined town centre with the entrance to the Grand Arcade and where the entrance will be to the new Fettlers development upon completion.”