Wigan’s colossal Cotton Works urban village is soon to celebrate its first of many openings.

The final countdown has begun to the launch of the new pub that will form part of Mill One at the multi-million-pound development close to the Pier.

And it can be revealed that award-winning property developer Heaton Group will call it The Three Mills Beer & Ale House which will open its doors to the region from Friday May 9.

The local will pay tribute to the buildings’ industrial past as Eckersley Mills, while delivering a new offering for the town. CGI pictures issued today show what the finished product will look like.

What The Three Mills Beer & Ale House at The Cotton Works will look like when it opens next month

Bosses say 130-seater will “give visitors a contemporary and welcoming environment with splashes of nostalgia throughout, giving the timeless charm of a traditional pub.”

The Three Mills will include a 14-line tap wall and three cask ale pumps, stocking an ever-evolving range of beers from Wigan-based breweries, including Wily Fox, Problem Child, and Wigan Brewhouse.

Regional names such as Rivington from Chorley, Northern Monkey from Bolton and Beartown from Congleton will also be on the menu.

Everything at The Three Mills Beer & Ale House will be finished to the highest specification

Pub-goers can also explore its wine list, spirits selection and cocktail menu. Hearty bar food such as pies, jacket potatoes and sandwiches will also be served.

Heaton Group MD John Heaton said: “We wanted to create a proper pub for Wigan: one that’s rooted in the town’s history but feels fresh and exciting.

"We’re proud of what this building means to people, and we’ve kept that front and centre in the design.

"The Three Mills is about good beer, good food, and a space people can enjoy from morning coffee to last orders.”

Heaton Group boss John Heaton (right) gives Andy Burnham the grand tour of The Cotton Works earlier this year

“We’ve retained and enhanced original elements of the Grade II-listed Mill throughout all the plans of the pub. During construction, a beautiful Yorkstone floor was uncovered, which will form the heart of the space.

“The new pub is our first major opening as part of our wider Cotton Works masterplan for Wigan and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds.”

After receiving full planning permission earlier this year, Cotton Works has become the North West's largest brownfield site under single ownership.

The 17-acre development will transform the historic area into a cutting-edge, mixed-use destination comprising commercial, residential, hospitality and leisure spaces.

As the year progresses, a food hall, rooftop bar woth co-working space plus several floors of offices will also open in Mill One