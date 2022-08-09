Operations manager is 'exciting hire' for Wigan borough firm

Gary Zetter has joined Atherton-based Ash Integrated Services as operations manager, with a clear remit to help the company increase the facilities management maintenance division.

Ash has welcomed organic growth since being founded in 2019 and after winning maintenance contracts with the largest council in the UK, a national pub chain and a university, it is investing further.

Gary Zetter

The firm offers electrical, plumbing and heating, providing one point of contact for clients needing any or all of the services.

It is working on schemes across the UK in sectors including education, hospitality, commercial property, housing and manufacturing.

Ash is currently working towards its ISO9001 and ISO14001 quality and environmental management certifications and will be recruiting up to 15 people in the next five months for maintenance projects as well as mechanical and electrical schemes.

Mr Zetter, who spent 13 years working at multi-national facilities management firm Mitie as well as two stints at SPIE, formally known as AMEC, is relishing building on the foundations put in place at Ash.

He said: “The three co-founders – Antony Grace, Sean Jackson and Howard Jackson – have done a tremendous job putting the building blocks in place for a fantastic business.

“While all eyes are typically on the finished project on a site, it’s the people delivering it that are the key, and Ash has already put so much emphasis on this internally.

“I’m eager to take what we know internally and put this at the heart of our activity to secure further maintenance contracts across the UK.

“I’ve already visited schemes Ash is delivering to meet the teams and have seen first-hand the quality of work as well as the one-team approach within the organisation.”

Ash has grown to a team of 35 people in the last 12 months and is aiming to double revenue from maintenance contracts over the next two years.

The contractor counts Lancashire County Council, University of Central Lancashire and Punch Taverns among its clients, with its team operating on projects across the UK.

Management are delighted to welcome Mr Zetter to the firm in his new post.

Mr Grace said: “I’ve known Gary and worked with him in previous roles, so I know exactly what he will bring to the table and the impact he will have; to put it bluntly, it’s an exciting hire for Ash.

“Gary will allow us to focus on putting all the steps in place to grow the facilities management maintenance side of the business, which will result in further job opportunities and security.”

Ash currently has four apprentices and Mr Zetter is looking forward to supporting them as they progress with their training and make the next steps in their careers.