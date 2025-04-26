Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Wigan town centre’s longest-running restaurants is set to reopen after being taken over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diners were stunned when Gallimores, on The Wiend, shut on March 9.

Bollards installed nearby on Millgate – which aimed to improve pedestrian safety but posed difficulties for elderly and infirm diners going to the restaurant – were cited as a contributory factor in the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the restaurant were treated to a pop-up event on April 17 and there has been wide-speculation on the business’s future after painters were spotted at the eatery.

New owners Marie and Warren Bolton (left) with Howard Gallimore

Now it has been confirmed Gallimore’s has been taken over and will re-open its doors in around four weeks time.

It will also address the issues posed by the bollards.

In a social media post, Howard Gallimore said: “I would like to congratulate both Marie and Warren Bolton on taken ownership of Gallimore’s Restaurant.

“They have purchased a mobility vehicle, the plan is to introduce a ring and ride service to help our customers with mobility issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be able to drive up to the Bollards, then assist them to the restaurant.

“Marie and Warren have asked if I would help them with the running of the restaurant, of which I have agreed to, and looking forward to greetings everyone back, retirement is not yet for myself.

"Most of the staff and returning.We will be opening in four weeks or less.

“We are taking bookings from June 1st with the same telephone number.

“Thank you for all your support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news has been well received by supporters of the business.

Daffodils Dreams said: “Wishing Gallimore’s all the best with the exciting changes ahead!

“Great to hear about the new ring and ride service – such a brilliant idea to make it easier for everyone to visit.

“Lovely to hear Howard’s staying on too – can’t wait to pop in and see you all soon!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person said: Fabulous news. After going regularly for almost 20 years we were gutted when they closed. We will be back in June.”

A third person added: “What fabulous news and with a brilliant idea! We will look forward to coming back to you. Good luck to everyone.”