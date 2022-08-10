Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boutique by Colette and The Royal Perfumery are the newest additions to Makinson Arcade after securing two of the last remaining units.

There are now just two currently without occupants.

The Royal Perfumery was one of the longest serving retailers at The Galleries, opening its doors in 1981.

A vshot of The Royal Perfumery

The new base at Makinson Arcade will see it have a frontage onto Standishgate.

Co-owner Chris Lazoryk said: “This move marks another milestone in our history of over 30 years’ trading in Wigan.

"We are known regionally for stocking niche fragrances, many of which can only be found in large department stores outside of Wigan.

"We have also expanded the beauty side of our business, we currently have a very busy ear and nose piercing studio above our shop and we will shortly be opening a second room for facial beauty treatments.”

Boutique by Colette

The ladieswear brand Boutique by Colette will operate a few doors down, after moving from Mesnes Street.

Colette Parr is the founder of Boutique by Colette, which first opened in 2018, and she prides herself on stocking and supporting female-led boutique brands, both locally and across the UK.

She said: “This has presented me with a great opportunity to drive the business in a more thoughtful direction.

“Thinking about our environmental responsibilities is a big thing – all our packaging is 100 per cent biodegradable and we continue to find new ways to reduce our impact on the environment whilst providing fabulous, grown-up style for everybody, and one that also supports female-led, local, UK businesses.

"I’m so proud of our lovely business, it has attracted a wonderful community of women over the years and I’m very grateful for their continued support.”

The Makinson Arcade is both an important and historic feature within Wigan town centre.

The lettings follow the closure of The Galleries which will make room for the redevelopment of Wigan town centre.