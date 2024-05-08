Security staff form picket line outside Wigan's job centre in national walkout
G4S staff employed to work at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) walked out on Tuesday and Wednesday in a dispute over pay.
Members of the GMB union waved flags and carried placards on the picket line outside Wigan’s job centre, at Brocol House, on King Street.
More than 1,000 people across the country were expected to take part in the walkout.
GMB says G4S has made a below-inflation pay offer, meaning nearly 70 per cent of the security guards are now only paid minimum wage.
Strike action is also due to take place on May 13, 20, 28 and 29.
A G4S spokesperson said: "We're disappointed that the GMB have refused to take our improved pay offer to their members. We are continuing to try to reach an amicable agreement, and have implemented contingency plans to minimise disruption to our customer.”
