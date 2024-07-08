Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Budget supermarket giant Aldi has announced plans to create another new superstore in Wigan.

It has identified land at Abbey Lakes, off Orrell Road, close to Orrell’s border with Up Holland, as the site for its latest outlet.

A statement from the company read: “The proposed site for this new store is a brownfield site off the A577/Orrell Road, which was most recently home to a children’s play centre, a gym, a caravan storage site, and a hair salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the Orrell Aldi store

"These businesses will be relocating and Aldi will be purchasing the site once vacated, subject to planning, creating an opportunity to redevelop the site and transform the area with a much-needed Aldi store.

"We understand that many residents currently travel further afield to access our low-cost, high-quality products, with the nearest Aldi stores located in Wigan and Skelmersdale.

"These stores are increasingly busy, and a new store on Orrell Road would provide a more convenient shopping destination, reducing the need for long trips and alleviating pressures on our existing stores.

"This new development aims to contribute to local economic growth and improve retail choice for residents in Orrell and Up Holland.

Businesses next to the Raj Gate restaurant at Abbey Lakes which could be replaced by an Aldi store

"By transforming the brownfield site into a modern Aldi store, we will be providing a convenient shopping option that will benefit the entire community

"Aldi will be submitting its application to Wigan Council in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, as part of our commitment to the community, we first invite you to participate in the consultation process and provide your feedback.

"Ahead of its submission of a planning application, Aldi is holding a community consultation on its proposals, including a virtual exhibition hosted on our website.”

The nearby Raj Gate restaurant (formerly the Abbey Lakes Hotel) is unaffected by the plans.

Aldi says the store would boost the local economy, creating around 40 equivalent full-time jobs and representing an investment of around £7m in the site.

A consultation is now under way running until July 22 and people can join in by visiting https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/orrell/

Aldi will also be hosting a public exhibition at St Thomas the Martyr Church, 7 Church Road, Up Holland, on Wednesday July 17, from 3pm to 7pm.

Local residents are invited to drop in, learn more about the proposals, and speak to members of the project team.

A spokesperson for Aldi, said: "We're delighted to announce our plans for a new food store at this site in Orrell.

“The site is ideally located for a store of this size, allowing us to alleviate the pressures on our existing stores in the surrounding area and to redevelop a brownfield site that has fallen into disrepair.

“We’re looking forward to meeting residents in person St Thomas the Martyr Church, 7 Church Road, Up Holland, WN8 0ND on Wednesday 17 July, and encourage all those interested in our plans to attend.

“For those unable to attend our exhibition event, we encourage them to view the virtual exhibition and let us know what they think about our proposals."

People can also find out more information and provide feedback by calling the Freephone information number 0800 298 7040 or emailing [email protected].