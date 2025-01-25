Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartbroken bosses of a Wigan social care provider are on the funding trail today after Storm Eowyn ruined one of its key venues.

Winds of up to 60mph brought trees and fences down, overturned a van and disrupted rail services in Wigan on Friday January 24.

And another casualty of the gale-force winds was the precious marquee belonging to The Hamlet at The Three Sisters, Bryn, which was left in tatters.

The Hamlet's precious marquee in tatters

A social media post read: “A very sad day at The Hamlet.

"Our beautiful marquee has been battered by today’s winds.

“It will be closed to the public next week until we can secure the funding to repair it.”

The Hamlet, located on the banks of the picturesque Three Sisters Lake, is an independent organisation helping to educate young adults aged 19 to 25 with additional needs.

How The Hamlet's marquee looked before Storm Eowyn ripped through it

Trainees participate in a programme of real life, work-based learning. That includes, a Café (Nestcafe), Print Shop (Lakeside Printing), Retail Outlets (The Woodland Mini Market and The Hut) and a Craft Centre (Into the Darkling Wood).

They are supported to learn a range of skills that promote future independence.

The community interest company also provides skills and learning opportunities linked to external bodies such as The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Since 2023, 15 trainees have been invited to attend Buckingham Palace to receive their Gold Awards.

Last year the CIC’s director and head of provision, Gemma Crompton, was surprised with a One Big Thank You award on the BBC’s national prime-time TV magazine chat show, The One Show.