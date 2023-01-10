Located at Howe Bridge Leisure Centre, Atherton, Cafe Iris is the latest initiative launched by local woman Colette Alexander.

The entrepreneur behind the popular Alexanders Coffee Shop and Luisco Chocolate at Haigh Woodland Park will now serve hot drinks, breakfasts and lunches seven days a week for anyone attending the fitness club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We know people have been excited about the opening of our new café for a while now and I’m sure everyone who comes here will absolutely love it!

Left to right: Coun Chris Ready, Colette Alexander and HBLC manager Christopher Rimmer

“Whether you’re looking to relax after a swim or a trip to the gym, meeting friends for a chat and a bite to eat or taking the kids to soft play, Café Iris is the perfect place - with fabulous food and drink, and a warm, friendly atmosphere guaranteed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with catering for the visitors of the Leisure Centre, Colette wants the wheelchair-friendly venue to be a hub of the community, giving locals the chance to combat social isolation and a bookcase already a part of her plans.

As with her two other businesses, Cafe Iris draws inspiration from her family. The Wigan-born mother of two named her first business Luisco Chocolate after her sons Luca and Isaac, aged ten and eight respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A look inside of the new Cafe Iris at Howe Bridge Leisure Centre

Colette said: “The name Café Iris is a nod to my dad who passed away really suddenly a few months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever I and my little boys see a rainbow we always say it’s from grandad - and Iris is the Greek goddess of rainbows. My grandma’s favourite flower was the Iris too, so that’s why the logo is the goddess with an Iris in her hair.”

Colette plans to cater for all with a range of items including paninis, jacket potatoes and a children’s menu in addition to a fitness focus with protein boxes, shakes and meal prep for those who want to grab something on the go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Café Iris is open 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Colette wishes to provide a community hub for the locals to enjoy and overcome social isolation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colette said: “I’ve sort of come from nothing. I grew up on a council estate with my mum and worked my way up. I’ve struggled and I’ve seen friends and family struggle, so I always like to help people where I can because I know how hard life can be.