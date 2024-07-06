Toolstation to open second Wigan store
Opening its doors to customers on Monday July 8, Toolstation will supply local trade and DIY customers with over 25,000 trade quality products from leading brands including Milwaukee, Makita, Wessex, Kärcher, Leyland and more, helping them conquer any job throughout summer and beyond.
Located at Unit 1 in the Wigan Trade Park, the store is the latest to be added to the suppliers 570+ sites in the UK and has created three new jobs for the local area.
The experienced store team will be on hand to help customers with expert advice and reliable service seven days a week, from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 9am to 4pm Sundays.
Toolstation’s multi-channel service means local customers can order online at toolstation.com or on the Toolstation App, and Click & Collect from both stores within 5 minutes of ordering, demonstrating the commitment to quickly and conveniently provide tradespeople, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to tackle any job through the simple click of a button.
Local tradespeople who join the Toolstation Club will also be able to benefit from saving five per cent off all orders throughout the first month of their membership, with no restrictions on basket size or price.
Upon completion of the first month, customers that spend £75 or more each month afterwards will continue to benefit from the discount.
They will also be eligible for future prize draws, product deals, discounts, and competitions throughout the year.
Store Manager Andy Maxwell said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be opening the second Toolstation store here in Wigan.
"My team can’t wait to get started and help support more tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, and more in the wider Wigan area.
"We’re committed to providing a friendly, reliable and dependable service to our community, ensuring they have the tools and expertise needed to complete any project."
For further information on the store opening and the wide range of supplies available at Toolstation, customers can visit the store at Unit 1 Wigan Trade Park, Rosebridge Way, Ince, Wigan, Lancashire, WN1 3AG, head to the Toolstation website at www.toolstation.com or tweet @ToolstationUK.
