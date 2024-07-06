Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s fastest growing and largest suppliers of tools and building supplies has announced the opening of a second store in Wigan.

Opening its doors to customers on Monday July 8, Toolstation will supply local trade and DIY customers with over 25,000 trade quality products from leading brands including Milwaukee, Makita, Wessex, Kärcher, Leyland and more, helping them conquer any job throughout summer and beyond.

Located at Unit 1 in the Wigan Trade Park, the store is the latest to be added to the suppliers 570+ sites in the UK and has created three new jobs for the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced store team will be on hand to help customers with expert advice and reliable service seven days a week, from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

Toolstation is opening a second Wigan store on Monday

Toolstation’s multi-channel service means local customers can order online at toolstation.com or on the Toolstation App, and Click & Collect from both stores within 5 minutes of ordering, demonstrating the commitment to quickly and conveniently provide tradespeople, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to tackle any job through the simple click of a button.

Local tradespeople who join the Toolstation Club will also be able to benefit from saving five per cent off all orders throughout the first month of their membership, with no restrictions on basket size or price.

Upon completion of the first month, customers that spend £75 or more each month afterwards will continue to benefit from the discount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be eligible for future prize draws, product deals, discounts, and competitions throughout the year.

Store Manager Andy Maxwell said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be opening the second Toolstation store here in Wigan.

"My team can’t wait to get started and help support more tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, and more in the wider Wigan area.

"We’re committed to providing a friendly, reliable and dependable service to our community, ensuring they have the tools and expertise needed to complete any project."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad