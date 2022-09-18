3D 360 have already helped Wigan businesses and charities through their courses.

Launched by Serco, the Digital Careers Upskill Programme comes after being awarded a £4m from Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the European Social Fund.

This comes as part of its three year Skills for Growth programme that aims to plug skill gaps identified by GM employers.

This includes Wigan who have already benefited from the scheme with both charities and schools receiving fully-funded 3D printer training.

One charity to benefit from the programme is The Brick, who with the help of 3D 360 have designed and produced a range of merchandise to promote their fight against poverty and homelessness in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Dog4Rescue is now able to make and print aids for dog training and parts/repairs for their dog wheelchairs.

Delivered across two strands, the programme will focus on reskilling people working in a variety of sectors, as well as those already in the tech, digital and creative industry.

Furthermore with women accounting for just 18 per cent o technical roles within the digital indusry, the 22 month contract will target emplyed women across the region.

By doing so they aim to improve the diversity and identify progression routes within the industry.

Rob Matts, Head of Skills at Serco said: “We are committed to delivering a successful digital industry skills programme in Greater Manchester that contributes to productivity, innovation and economic growth across all sectors.

“In addition to this, we are proactively engaged in delivering social value outcomes through engagement with GM Social Value Network, joining the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter, engaging with training providers and employment programmes like Kickstart and strengthening community links through volunteer work with local organisations.”

Serco will work in partnership with five other providers including Readynez, Coders Guild, Apprentify, 3D 360 and Back to Work.

The fully funded courses run every week and often includes a 3D printer that can be taken back to the work place.