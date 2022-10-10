Greater Manchester’s Business Growth Hub’s #HereFor Business brings together support available, along with practical solutions firms can take to deal with energy price rises and other increasing costs.

It involves Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the local enterprise partnership, local authorities and business representative organisations.

Janine Smith, director of the Business Growth Hub

The support package will kick-off with a webinar at 9am on Tuesday, October 11 to explain the Government’s Energy Plan for Business, how to approach the next energy contract and what immediate actions businesses can take to reduce costs.

This will be followed by a webinar on Tuesday, October 18 focusing on what businesses can do to cut energy costs.

Further webinars and workshops will help companies develop a plan to respond to the current economic situation.

A website has been launched which includes information and advice on what support is available, blogs and case studies.

There will also be one-to-one support from advisors helping businesses with practical solutions to the immediate challenges businesses are facing, and access to Finance, which works with businesses to understand their costs, cashflow and income patterns.

Janine Smith, director of the Business Growth Hub, said: “In difficult times, the Greater Manchester business community has already shown that it can come together to find collective support and guidance. The GC Business Growth Hub is proud to be working with our Greater Manchester partners in continuing to make that happen, supporting businesses through the current crisis.

“Rising energy prices and other cost-of-living challenges is impacting all of us in our personal and professional lives. Businesses need to know that support is here to help them respond in the right way to survive and thrive in these circumstances. For some businesses the immediate future will involve managing through the current crisis whilst others it will be a focus on ensuring they can realise their growth plans.

“From webinars and workshops to one-to-one business support, #HereForBusiness will ensure that businesses can access this help and guidance in a variety of forms to suit their needs and those of their particular sector. All of the support will be designed to give them the insights and practical tips to make a real, immediate difference.”

