Wigan-based florist hopes to help spread the love this Valentines Day
Flowers are popular all year round, but no more so than Valentine’s Day and they often help people show how they feel.
Kerry Docherty, owner of Wild Flowers in Standish understands the role that flowers can play in relationships at any time.
Estimates suggest that up to 250 million flowers are sold worldwide for companions to gift to their other half, or for admirers to make their feelings known.
And at Wild Flowers, there is a range of bouquets that can be purchased for the special occasion that will cater to everyones taste.
Customers can choose between the traditional red roses, or go for a neutral look with the “In The Nude” collection which contains blush, ivory and white.
They also have an assortment based on the romantic and ever popular poem in the shape of their “Violets are Blue” bouquet.
With each order, customers can choose to add a chocolate or macaron gift box from another local business – Harwoods Patisserie – to make the gift extra special.
Kerry said: “Buying flowers is not exclusive to Valentine’s Day but it is one of our bigger and busier periods, people buy them all year round as it often helps them to say how they feel without using words.
"We’re hoping to be as busy as last year and orders are coming though so we have a few busy days ahead!”
Wild Flowers also offers a variety of subscriptions so that people can enjoy their premium flowers all year long on either a montly or seasonal basis.