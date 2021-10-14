The business has found a new home

For beauty therapist Claire Treacher has moved home after a quarter century at her previous base.

She took the decision to move her Claire Formby Salon, hitherto in Bishopgate next to the parish church only a few hundred yards to be a franchise within The Style Council on King Street West after a long-serving and “irreplaceable” colleague embarked on a career change.

The move would have happened sooner but for a Covid pandemic interposing just as negotiations began early last year.

But it marks another chapter in a story which began when Claire’s mum Joan launched the Formby Sauna and Beauty Salon on Dicconson Terrace in 1976.

Claire used to work there from 1981 but after her dad died, her mum decided to take a back seat in 1987 and so Claire took the business into Denise’s Hair Salon on Mesnes Street and rented space there. After eight years she moved to Bishopgate.

Now she has moved again. Claire said: “It was time for a new start and it’s nothing to do with Covid.

“We had a member of staff who worked for us for 20 years but then went to work for the NHS.

“I was very proud of her for doing this but she was such a fantastic beauty therapist that I could never replace her.

“So here I am now at The Style Council, probably rather later than I would have been had it not been for lockdown.