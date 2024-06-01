Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Important safety advice and support is now available for those out and about in Wigan Borough at the touch of a button.

A new personal safety app – provided by tech firm UMAY – is free to download as part of a project led by Wigan Council.

Accessible on all mobile devices, the app gives quick access to journey and route planning options, maps of UMAY safe place locations, alerts trusted contacts of your location, in addition to sharing general safety advice and tips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Dane Anderton: portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, Julie Middlehurst: assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services, back the new Umay app partnership

It also provides an option to anonymously alert users of areas they feel are unsafe, which directly helps the Community Safety Partnership target hotspot areas to review its safety.

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Everyone has the right to a safe night out and this app is an innovative and accessible way of accessing important safety advice.

“We are encouraging residents to download it as its features - including functions to share your location with friends and family - build on the good work and messages from our Community Safety Partnership.”

The rollout of the new technology is part of work overseen by the borough’s Community Safety Partnership (WBCSP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 60 UMAY safe places have been identified across the borough where fully trained volunteers are on hand to support and advice anyone who may require help.

It is aimed to build on the success of the partnership’s safety at night initiatives, which have included the Get Home Safe campaign, helping people find safe routes home and highlighting public transport options, and Call It Out, a campaign focused on exposing inappropriate behaviour.

Coun Yvonne Klieve, lead member for night time economy, said: “This partnership solidifies our ongoing safety support available to residents and visitors of the borough and reflects the hard work put in place by Wigan Council, partners and local businesses to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and welcoming evening out.”

Pauline Vanderquand, founder of the Umay safety app, said: “We believe everyone should have the right to travel freely without fear or intimidation and the team is delighted to partner with Wigan Council in developing our safety app. Together, we embark on a journey to make our streets safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another initiative making an impact in the borough is the WBCSP’s safety marshal programme, located in Wigan, Leigh and Atherton. Safety marshals provide a highly visible presence during weekend evenings to offer visitors help and support when enjoying their night out. As well as daytime safety marshals in Leigh to help tackle reports of anti-social behaviour.

Safety marshals work closely with the council's CCTV team and Greater Manchester Police to ensure multi-agency support is available to all residents and visitors.

To read more about the safety at night initiative, visit: Safety at night (wigan.gov.uk)

Residents can now download the safety app here:App store: UMAY- Move safely move smartly on the App Store (apple.com)Google play: UMAY - Apps on Google Play

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad