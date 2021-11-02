Wigan bottle factory strike axed after pay offer is trebled

It was feared that industrial action could have led to a bottle shortage for big name companies such as Britvic and Coca Cola

Nearly 150 workers at Alpla’s Golborne factory will benefit from the two-year pay deal and all scheduled strike action has now been called off.

Alpla UK manufactures plastic bottles and containers for customers including Britvic, Coca Cola, PZ Cussons, Lever, Arla Foods, and Princes Foods and it had been feared there could have been a bottle stortage for some of the world's biggest names if the action had gone ahead.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent result for our members at Alpla UK’s Golbourne factory and demonstrates that when union members unite and fight for a better deal they can win.

“It is another example of how Unite is winning to secure better jobs, pay and conditions for its members.”

The deal will see staff on under £25,000 a year receive a four per cent pay rise backdated to January, while staff on more than £25,000 will receive a rise of three per cent, also backdated to January. From 2022, all staff will receive a pay rise of 3.25 per cent.

Workers will also benefit from a one per cent increase on employers’ pension contributions and improvements to overtime terms.

Members had voted for industrial action after initially being offered an "insulting" two per cent rise.

Unite regional officer Richard O’Brien said: “This result shows what can be achieved through strong union organisation, which is why we urge workers looking to improve their pay and terms and conditions to join Unite and to get their colleagues to do the same.

“Unite looks forward to working productively with Alpla in the future for the best interests of our members, as the company continues to go from strength to strength.”

Alpla's Wigan factory was contacted by wigantoday but was told that the company would not be commenting.