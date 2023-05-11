News you can trust since 1853
Wigan care group makes trio of appointments to bolster marketing team

A care group in Wigan has appointed three new members to strengthen its marketing department.

By Matt Pennington
Published 11th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Francesca Wellman, Maria Dobreva and Jordan Panayi will join Alcedo Care Group as digital marketing manager, digital marketing assistant and graphic designer respectively.

Initially attracted by the ehtos and family values of he company, Francesca was also pleased to see that marketing was valued and invested in and was confident that her knowledge and experience would enhance all activity.

With some exciting campaigns in the pipeline, Francesca’s responsible for improving brand awareness, positioning Alcedo as a provider of great quality care and employer of choice for those puruing a career in the industry.

Left to right: Maria Dobreva, Francesca Wellman and Jordan Panayi.Left to right: Maria Dobreva, Francesca Wellman and Jordan Panayi.
Left to right: Maria Dobreva, Francesca Wellman and Jordan Panayi.
From the website and social media channels to PPC activity, she will oversee all active marketing campaigns, as well as working closely with the recruitment teams.

Francesca said: “Working for Alcedo Care has been great so far – the environment is friendly and supportive. With Maria and Jordan supporting me, together we can implement effective marketing campaigns that have been carefully considered to address key messages and highlight Alcedo’s core service offering.”

Francesca started working in marketing as an apprentice after completing her A-Levels and has experience in a variety of industries.

Supporting her is Maria, tasked with looking after the organic digital and social media content, focusing on the portfolio of services that Alcedo provides. This can range from writing blogs and updating the website to undertaking competitor research and liaising with the teams in each of the 14 branches.

Having worked in marketing since graduating from university in Denmark, Maria has vast industry experience in Denmark and the UK.

Maria said: “It’s such an exciting time at Alcedo with lots of growth planned. I hope to develop more skills and am looking forward to seeing the outcomes of our marketing campaigns later this year.”

Completing the trio is graphic designer Jordan, responsible for designing brochures and flyers, creating presentations, animation, editing social media and capturing footgae for campaigns.

Jordan added: “The Alcedo culture is open and honest; they know what they do best and they continually strive to improve, ensuring clients receive the highest standards of care, which resonated with me.

"In time I will learn more about the clients and their conditions so I can produce material that appeals to those in need of our services.”

