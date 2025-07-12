Wigan’s getting a serious upgrade this summer, as the first foodie name is revealed for Capital&Centric’s new Civic community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe-bar Cotton will be bringing all-day eats, drinks and feel-good vibes to the heart of the town centre.

Opening in August, Cotton will sit pride of place on the ground floor of Civic, the bold transformation of Wigan’s iconic 1970s council offices into a design-led hub for creatives, co-working desks, start-ups and growing businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With restored brutalist architecture with exposed concrete waffle ceiling and concrete corduroy feature walls, Civic also has flexible workspace, a mini cinema, gym and public café-bar, Civic is set to put Wigan on the map for next-gen work culture.

What the ground floor of the Civic will look like

Cotton, a well-loved staple of Manchester’s Ancoats neighbourhood for over a decade, is set to unveil a new all-day offering designed to bring the community together through food and drink.

The evolving menu will start with a strong breakfast and brunch service, featuring house-baked pastries, sweet and savoury muffins, a selection of hot dishes, and a full range of freshly brewed coffee, juices, and ceremonial-grade matcha.

At lunchtime, the focus shifts to hearty hot sandwiches, rotating daily specials, fresh salads, and savoury baked goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As evening falls, the venue will transform once again, offering a curated selection of small plates, cocktails, wines, and locally brewed beers.

The experience will be complemented by a leafy outdoor terrace, perfect for relaxed gatherings during golden hour.

John Moffat, Joint Managing Director at Capital&Centric said: "Civic is set to be an environment where people can work, collaborate, and thrive. By adding Cotton to the mix, we’re giving our community a place to refuel, relax, and socialise, from the morning long into the evening.

"We’ve always said that we’re not just creating office space, we’re creating a place where people feel connected. Cotton’s arrival really brings that vision to life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Griffith, Founder of Cotton said: "We’ve always wanted to create a space where people can come together, enjoy great food and drink, and feel part of something special. Civic is the perfect spot to make that happen, and we’re thrilled to be joining this exciting, growing community.

"From our house-baked pastries to small plates out on the terrace, we’ll be here to offer something for everyone, whether you’re grabbing a quick bite between meetings or kicking back for a relaxing evening with friends."

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, added: “Civic is more than just a workspace, it’s a vibrant new hub that all of the community can come to and enjoy.

"The arrival of Cotton, a cafe-bar with a strong presence across Greater Manchester, is especially exciting; it's great to see them setting up shop in Wigan, adding a modern and fresh offer to our town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With its summer opening fast approaching, it's impossible to miss Civic now as its finishing touches really bring it to life.

"The building is certainly shaping up to be a real standout, contributing to a real buzz about town.

"With extensive regeneration taking place, Wigan has a bright future ahead."