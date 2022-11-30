Belong has named Caroline Baker as its new head of dementia and care quality who will focus on driving the not-for-profit organisation's dementia strategy and advancing its track record for quality at its Atherton and Wigan care villages.

The care organisation provides an Admiral Nurse service to support customers diagnosed with dementia and their families, and all its villages and home care services are rated Good or Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. Bosses say the synergy between this and Ms Baker's experience as a staunch advocate for people with dementia made her a natural appointment to Belong's senior team.

The new head of dementia and caare quality at Belong, Caroline Baker

Her career spans three decades, during which time she has been instrumental in championing change to traditional approaches to dementia care and in developing progressive dementia strategies. In 2014, she won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Dementia Care Awards.

Ms Baker said: "When I began my career as a registered mental health nurse, working in hospital wards, it was evident that this field of care desperately needed to change. Back then, it wasn't a good outlook for people living with dementia, so I decided to make it my mission to prove that it's possible for people to have an active and fulfilling life and continue contributing to society.

"I am both delighted and excited to have joined Belong. Its model of care is really innovative and it is very apparent that colleagues are keen to further develop to ensure the best possible outcomes for all customers, whether they live in the village or the wider community."

Belong chief executive, Martin Rix, said: "Caroline is a natural fit for Belong and we are delighted to welcome her to the team. Her values, calibre and passion shine through and we believe she will help us remain at the forefront of providing quality services to our customers."

