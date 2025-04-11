Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the longest-running family bakeries in the country will shut up its Wigan shop in just a few days’ time.

Carole and Malcolm Gent are retiring from their Gent’s pie shop on Pepper Lane in Standish, on Thursday April 17, much to the sadness of customers and fans.

A sign in the shop thanks loyal customers saying: “After 70 incredible years as a family-run business, its time to say goodbye.

“Carole and Malcolm will be retiring on Thursday April 17, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in our shop’s long history.

The unassuming Gent's Bakery on Pepper Lane, Standish, which is to shut on April 17

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our wonderful customers who have supported us over the years.

“As Easter approaches, kindly note that we won’t be taking large orders in the weeks leading up to our retirement.

“We are thrilled to pass the rolling pin to the new owners and wish them every success.”

Residents’ group Standish Voice announced the news on social media and added: “We hope you have a long and happy retirement - the butter pies, huge sandwiches, delicious vanillas, incredible hotpots and all your other amazing delicacies will live long in the memory of every Standisher!”

Wigan Today has been asked not to disclose who the new owners could be due to ongoing legal discussions.