Wigan family bakery to close after 70 years in business
Carole and Malcolm Gent are retiring from their Gent’s pie shop on Pepper Lane in Standish, on Thursday April 17, much to the sadness of customers and fans.
A sign in the shop thanks loyal customers saying: “After 70 incredible years as a family-run business, its time to say goodbye.
“Carole and Malcolm will be retiring on Thursday April 17, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in our shop’s long history.
“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our wonderful customers who have supported us over the years.
“As Easter approaches, kindly note that we won’t be taking large orders in the weeks leading up to our retirement.
“We are thrilled to pass the rolling pin to the new owners and wish them every success.”
