The average Wigan house price rose slightly in December, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Wigan house price in the year to December was £186,594 – a 0.5 per cent increase on November.

The picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased by 0.4 per cent .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise in Wigan contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.3 per cent over the last year.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Wigan house price in the year to December was £186,594 – a 0.5 per cent increase on November.

It means the area ranked 11th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Wigan rising by £11,000 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 13.1 per cent .

At the other end of the scale, properties in Wyre lost 1.7 per cent of their value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, average house prices in December fell slightly on the month before, but have accelerated by 4.6 per cent over the past year.

Separate figures from the ONS show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3 per cent in January, up from 2.5 per cent the previous month.

The jump was stronger than analysts had predicted, with a 2.8 per cent increase forecast.

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: "This morning’s unexpectedly high inflation figure is likely to have a knock-on effect on some of the early momentum we were starting to see in mortgage rates coming down, as the financial markets react today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d hoped for a sustained period of gradual falls, but with inflation increasing by 0.2 percentage points more than the market expected, we can expect to see a change in that direction.

"Any news which deviates from market forecasts, is likely to cause rates to rise or fall. Over the coming days, the sub-4% rates that had only just started to come out may be the first to go as mortgage lenders re-look at what they can offer home movers."

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of Garrington Property Finders, said: "The number of homes for sale is so abundant in some areas – even in highly sought-after, prime postcodes – that buyers find themselves firmly in the driving seat and able to drive a hard bargain on price.

"This is likely to keep future price rises modest in much of southern England, and anyone planning to put their home on the market there in the coming months will need to price it competitively to attract buyers."