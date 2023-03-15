Wigan opticians to host Macmillan coffee morning
An optician’s in a Wigan township is set to host a coffee morning in aid of MacMillan.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT
Standish Styling Opticians will host the fund-raising event at its premises on Cross Street from 9am to 1pm on Thursday March 16.
People are invited to visit the shop for tea, coffee and cake and will be encouraged to take part in a raffle featuring hampers as well as vouchers for other businesses in the area.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the cancer charity.