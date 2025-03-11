A Wigan firm scooped a massive 10 prizes at the British Pie Awards, while a butcher’s shop was also recognised.

Baldy’s Pies had entered seven pies into the competition and they all won an award, with two being double award winners.

And Standish’s J McRobb High Class Family Butchers secured a bronze award for its chicken and leek pie.

It was proof – if any were needed – of how much Wiganers know their pies.

Baldy's Pies' Alex Melling, right, celebrates success at the British Pie Awards

Alex Melling, from Baldy’s Pies, wrote on Facebook that “over the moon is an understatement” when it came to his success at the competition.

He said: “This bald one man band has only gone and smashed it at The British Pie Awards.

"All seven pies entered won an award and three of them are double award winners. A whopping 10 awards which brings me up to 26 awards in total now.

"Congratulations to everyone who took home awards today. Well done.”

Three Baldy’s pies were highly recommended – Penny’s butcher’s venison, which also won gold, fisherman’s Kiev, which took silver, and Baldy’s apple and Biscoff pie, which took bronze.

Butcher Farrell’s wagyu Big Jim won a silver award, as well as Shannon’s fire cracker pig and Joan’s truffle, parmesan and wild mushroom chicken pie, while Baldy’s butter and cave-aged cheddar pie took bronze.

The winners of the British Pie Awards were named during a ceremony at St Mary’s Church, in Melton Mowbray, after more than 900 pies were put forward for consideration.

Winners were announced for each category, with a highly commended also given out with silver and bronze prizes.