Daniel Blakley, 32, works at McCarthy Stone’s Brideoake Court retirement living development on Wellington Place in Standish.

He was honoured by the National House Builders’ Council (NHBC) with a Pride in the Job Quality Award for his contribution to construction in the North West.

Daniel, who has been with the company for seven years, said: “I am incredibly proud to lead a construction team that shares a commitment to quality in every aspect of our work."

Following a rigorous process, 8,000 applicants were whittled down to 443.

Those that were successful will compete for NHBC Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn.