Wigan senior site manager scoops prestigious job award

A senior site manager has claimed a coveted award recognising commitment to quality.

By Matt Pennington
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Daniel Blakley, 32, works at McCarthy Stone’s Brideoake Court retirement living development on Wellington Place in Standish.

He was honoured by the National House Builders’ Council (NHBC) with a Pride in the Job Quality Award for his contribution to construction in the North West.

Daniel Blakley of McCarthy Stone

Daniel, who has been with the company for seven years, said: “I am incredibly proud to lead a construction team that shares a commitment to quality in every aspect of our work."

Following a rigorous process, 8,000 applicants were whittled down to 443.

Those that were successful will compete for NHBC Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn.

Daniel said: “This level of work from my team at McCarthy Stone has been consistent across all the sites I’ve worked on and it’s fantastic to be recognised at an industry level, having previously made it to the final round before and fallen short.”

