Wigan shopworker reflects on half a century at the same store in its different guises as another chapter ends

Glynis outside the now closed WHSmith's in Standishgate

Retail chain bosses said it was not viable to keep it running in that unit - the most prominent in Wigan town centre.

This week 73-year-old Glynis Fairhurst from Aspull, who has more than half a century of connections with that building, talks of her experiences there and her sadness at the demise of No 1 Standishgate’s latest occupant...

All of my working life - some 50-plus years were spent in the world of retail.

Glynis, aged 17, at Woolworths in 1965 with department manager Colin Jackson

A couple of days ago, the building in which I spent all of that time-latterly a branch of WHSmith closed its doors.

In its day it was the most prominent spot on Wigan’s high street.

For me it began with Woolworth’s.

It ran the full length of the now defunct Station Road: now the Grand Arcade.

Glynis (right) at Woolworths.in the 1970s with friends Dorothy and Christine

As a child I used to go to ABC minors at the Ritz cinema on a Saturday morning and no visit was complete without going through Woolworth’s.

In through the big front doors, past the sweet counter with its mountains of yellow lemon sherbert powder.

Along counters displaying all kinds of make-up from brands like Miners and Outdoor Girl -young girls treating themselves to a new lipstick or mascara at the end of the working week-payday being on a Friday - a brown paper packet containing notes and coins as was normal at that time.

Woolworth’s sold everything. You could get anything from screws and hooks, crockery pots and pans to haberdashery and clothes.

Glynis at Woolworths in the 1980s. Promotion at last!

I got my first pair of jeans there.

Little did I know then that I would one day work there.

Even though I went to Grammar School and was “quite clever,” at the age of 15 I decided I’d had enough of education and one weeek after my 16th birthday, I started work as a junior clerk in the Woolworth’s office.

I was one of about 12 staff covering various jobs such as cash handling, invoice and order processing, stock control and wages.

Glynis (centre) at John Menzies

Apart from a couple of short breaks when I worked away, I continued to work there for the next 20 years.

Woolworth’s closed in 1984 and, just having got married, I stayed at home for the next six months.

Eventually the building was taken over by a Scottish retailer, John Menzies, and I was one of only three former Woolworth employees to get a job with them.

I worked for 15 years on the book department and then returned to my original role in the office, when,once again the business changed hands, being taken over by WHSmith.

They already had a branch in the Galleries shopping centre but decided to close that one and retain the Standishgate site.

With each of these changes, parts of the building were sold off and we were incorporated into the new Grand Arcade development.

Left to right: Sheila Scott, Linnette Hitchen and Glynis celebrate 25 years at WHSmith/Menzies in 2010

In the years that followed and due to advancement in retail technology and reducing footfall this led to reduction in staff numbers and I found myself the sole occupant in the office.

I had thoroughly enjoyed every day of my working life and had made many, many friends along the way.

Often it had been my salvation during difficult times of my life and I couldn’t contemplate ever giving it all up, but I thought I would continue until I reached 70.

As it turned out just a few months before that they were looking for people to reduce their hours, so I gave in my notice.

That was almost four years ago now and I have no regrets, having found lots to do in my retirement.

I have very little need to go into Wigan town centre these day, as it seems for so many other people too.

As a result several major retailers have closed down, leaving large empty spaces in a once bustling town centre.

Online shopping is now the preference as well as out-of-town retail parks with parking facilities, meaning that the high street is no longer a popular destination.

Add to this the pandemic of the last almost two years, with office workers able to work from home, leading to the demise of remaining support businesses like sandwich shops, cafes and coffee shops.

On December 4 this year the premises at No 1 Standishgate closed their doors once more and the famous landmark and one-time meeting place fell silent.

From its origins as a hotel to the now empty retail space, it sits at the heart of our town and awaits its destiny.

I hope someone does take it on and it becomes as much a part of many more lives as it has been of mine.