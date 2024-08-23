Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan town centre is set to get a popular new brunch spot.

Bloom Wigan will be opening its doors in the former Pound Pub building under Jak’s nightclub on King Street on Friday August 23.

The borough establishment owned by Breakthrough Bars will be its flagship site and is the third Bloom branch alongside the Hanley and Newcastle-under-Lyne venues.

It will be open Thursday and Sunday from noon-11pm and Friday and Saturday from noon-1am.

Bloom general manager Adam Sass at Wigan's newest bar on King Street, Bloom, cocktails and kitchen.

Breakthrough Bars general manager Adam Sass said: “The site was sold to Breakthrough Bars about two and a half months ago.

"Bloom is as we call it for the huns, its for the girls, its very pink with lots of floral elements with flowers hanging from the ceiling, orchards on the bar and lots of pink neon signs with motivational quotes.

"What we do really well is bottomless brunch which will run every day from 12pm-5pm.

Wigan has a new bar on King Street, Bloom, cocktails and kitchen

"Every fortnight we will have a mega brunch which incorporates a theme.

"Some of the ones we’ve got coming up include Abba, Bridgerton, Harry (Styles) vs Taylor (Swift), there’s even a drag bingo one.

"The way the venue is designed, it has a catwalk that is illuminated, so on those themed brunches there will be entertainers and we will pair the specialist cocktails and small plates to that brunch theme.”

It is hoped that the new bottomless brunch venue will attract more people to King Street especially those who prefer daytime drinking.

John Wright working on getting Wigan's newest bar ready for opening at Bloom

Adam added: “In my previous job I looked after all the entertainment for Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo across the UK and we spent a lot of money after Covid on consumer trends.

"The late night economy across the UK, there are just closures after closures.

"Before Covid everybody was seeing a decline in late night admissions and when Covid came along it kind of accelerated things.

"Now what we feel the consumer wants is they want to go out at 2pm with the girls in the afternoon, have a few nice cocktails and be back home for 7pm.

"Gone are the days of staying out until 6am in a sticky nightclub.

"Its very much a focus around that brunch experience for us.”