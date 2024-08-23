Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Time is running out to sign up for the Wigan 10k, with this year’s race expected to sell out.

While the 12th annual event on Sunday, September 1 has capacity for 2,900 participants, there are now fewer than 50 places left.

Organising charity Joining Jack is warning that once those spots have been filled, no further places will be made available.

It will make it the biggest Wigan 10k in recent years, far surpassing the 1,900 people who gathered at the start line last year.

Preparations are well under way for the race and the lead car was collected from HW Moon Toyota Wigan this week by Jack Johnson – the charity’s namesake – and his mum Alex Johnson.

Hundreds of race packs, containing bibs to be worn during the 10k, have already been posted out, as well as T-shirts for participants who chose to buy one.

Many people will be busy training for the event, covering miles of roads and trails around Wigan in preparation for the big day.

Jack Johnson does the "Joining Jack salute" with the lead car for the Wigan 10k. Photo: Michelle Charnock

Some will also be raising money for causes close to their hearts, including 80-year-old George Ashurst, who is running to raise money for Wigan suicide prevention organisation EPiC Hope, and Coun Chris Ready, who is supporting Wigan and Leigh Hospice in memory of his best friend.

Last year’s Wigan 10k raised £35,000 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research charity Joining Jack – the highest amount since the pandemic – as well as thousands of pounds for other charities.

The race begins at 10am at Mesnes Park and heads along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane to The Brick Community Stadium, before heading back to the park.

Everyone will be given a medal featuring the newly-named stadium as they cross the finish line.

Jack and Alex Johnson, right, receive the lead car for the Wigan 10k at HW Moon in Wigan. Photo: Michelle Charnock

It will be followed at 12.30pm by the popular family mile, which is open to people of all ages and gives children a chance to earn their own medal.

Registration costs £26 (£24 for affiliated runners) for the 10k and £5 for the family mile. Parents, grandparents and other carers can take part in the family mile for free if accompanying a child but will not receive a medal.

To take part or find out more, go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.