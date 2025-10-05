Wigan's job centre helping school leavers and over 50s get into work

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Staff at Wigan’s job centres have been working hard to support people of all ages into work.

New employment statistics show there has been particular success in the 50-plus age group, where there has been a nine per cent increase in people in employment compared to August 2024.

Jobcentre Plus staff have also stepped up efforts to support young people in Wigan as they make the leap from education into employment.

With a focus on practical skills, confidence building and personalised guidance, job centres are helping school leavers and young adults become ready for work and prepared for long-term success.

Jobcentre Plus at Brocol House, on King Street, Wigan

Chris English, from Wigan Jobcentre Plus, said: “Our dedicated work coaches are fully equipped to deliver a wide range of personalised support services tailored specifically for young people. From expert guidance on job searching to free training opportunities, CV writing and help with job applications and interview techniques — we’re here to help every step of the way.

“For those facing challenges in entering the workforce, our youth employability coaches offer specialist, one-to-one support. We also provide financial assistance through the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover costs like travel, equipment or clothing needed for work or training.

“Young people can also take advantage of exciting opportunities such as apprenticeships, work experience placements and job fairs – all designed to build skills, boost confidence and connect them directly with employers.”

Jobcentre Plus and Wigan Council held two community events this month, providing a wealth of support and job opportunities for residents.

The events – held at The Edge in Wigan and Leigh Sports Village – provided advice on issues including health, money and CV support.

Presentations were delivered on adult education services available via the local authority, employability support from National Careers Service and digital support via Tech Mates.

More than 600 people were in attendance, with jobs readily available to be filled.

New data from the Office for National Statistics shows 3.675m people were in employment in the North West – up 8,000 on the quarter and up 58,000 on the year – with the employment rate at 73.2 per cent.

Some 202,000 people were unemployed – up 30,000 on the quarter and up 30,000 on the year – with the unemployment rate at 5.2 per cent.

