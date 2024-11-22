Wigan's oldest precinct welcomes three new shops

By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Wigan town centre’s oldest shopping precinct welcomes three new businesses in time for Christmas.

Joining Makinson Arcade are Embrace, a charity outlet offering stylish finds for a good cause.

Embrace is a user-led charity dedicated to supporting disabled people and their families.

One of the new shops opened in the Makinson Arcade, Graces Accessories

Also opening is The Sewing Shop, which is described as a go-to destination for all things fabric, thread, and craft and Grace Accessories, said to be a treasure trove of elegant accessories for any occasion.

The news adds to the hope of a more prosperous 2025 for the town centre which will see work begin on the new Galleries complex which will see a replacement market hall and then include a new, six-storey Hampton by Hilton hotel, hundreds of homes, a cinema and other hospitality and entertainment features.

The Grand Arcade is also a hive of activity with new businesses on the way while work has also begun to prepare for a new hospitality and entertainment hub.

