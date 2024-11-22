Wigan's oldest precinct welcomes three new shops
Joining Makinson Arcade are Embrace, a charity outlet offering stylish finds for a good cause.
Embrace is a user-led charity dedicated to supporting disabled people and their families.
Also opening is The Sewing Shop, which is described as a go-to destination for all things fabric, thread, and craft and Grace Accessories, said to be a treasure trove of elegant accessories for any occasion.
The news adds to the hope of a more prosperous 2025 for the town centre which will see work begin on the new Galleries complex which will see a replacement market hall and then include a new, six-storey Hampton by Hilton hotel, hundreds of homes, a cinema and other hospitality and entertainment features.
The Grand Arcade is also a hive of activity with new businesses on the way while work has also begun to prepare for a new hospitality and entertainment hub.
