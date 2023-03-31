Construction started in September on the expansion at the Linstock Way Industrial Estate in Atherton and will increase the number of units from six to nine, creating over 3,000ft sq of additional unit space.

The original site is managed by the Wigan Metropolitan Development Company (WMDC) on behalf of the council, with the new units developed, owned and funded by the WMDC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun David Molyneux, and representatives from Huck Construction, FWP, Wigan Council and the Wigan Metropolitan Development Company at Linstock Way.

Council leader David Molyneux said:

“It was a real pleasure to visit the site and see these expansion works approaching completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the aims of the Wigan Metropolitan Development Company is to provide affordable industrial premises for business in Wigan borough.

“These three new industrial units will help deliver this aim, expanding this accessible location for businesses and creating jobs in our borough.”

Two of the new units will be 1,000ft sq, with the third slightly larger at 1,200ft sq, adding to the more than 300,000ft sq of space the WMDC lets, supporting more than 300 local businesses.

Jake Huck from Huck Construction, said: “The units have attracted a lot of attention throughout the construction phase and the fact the end product will generate employment opportunities and business growth to the area is fantastic for all concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be working closely with WMDC and Frank Whittle Partnership Limited in designing and constructing these units in Atherton.”

Daniel Thompson, Partner at FWP, said: “FWP are proud to have worked with Wigan Council and WMDC for over 25 years and it’s great to see another development coming to a successful conclusion.

“These small workshop units are designed specifically to help small businesses grow and develop through well-managed, affordable rented spaces specifically tailored towards the starter market.”