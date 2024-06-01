Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Wigan pub is now covered in scaffolding as work gets under way to convert it into apartments.

The controversial plan to convert the disused Ben Jonson Hotel - which dates back more than 120 years – into six apartments was approved earlier this year.

This was despite parking concerns being raised by nearby residents over the scheme to convert the building, on busy Warrington Road, Marus Bridge.

Exterior of The Ben Jonson free house, formerly Ben Jonson Hotel, on Warrington Road, Wigan.

The plan is to change the use of the building from a pub to six apartments, including a single-storey extension to the rear following the demolition of the existing one along with external alterations and parking.

A total of 12 objections were received by Wigan Council, primarily arguing there would not be enough parking once the conversion is complete.

The former pub or free house – empty since 2018 – is described as a “substantial and relatively ornate traditional public house” dating from the late 19th and early 20th Century.

It has been identified as a “non-designated heritage asset” by the council.

The former Ben Jonson Hotel is now hidden behind scaffolding

One objector says: “There will be parking issues. Six apartments could mean 12 parking spaces required and these are not met within the application.”

Another says: “Traffic in the area is at an all-time high. Access to parking is single car entry requiring reversing into bus lane holding up traffic on a busy junction.”

One argues that there has already been an increase in cars being left on the pavement with hazard lights on. “This will increase if plans go ahead,” the objector says.

However, Wigan’s highways officer raised no objection to the amended proposals and considered the car parking provision and use of the existing access acceptable and safe.

“It is noted that the established lawful use of the building as a large public house would likely attract visitors by car, particularly if the establishment served food,” the report said.

“When this is considered alongside the proposed increase in residents parking and cycle storage, on balance the change of use is not considered to result in a significantly greater pressure on street parking beyond that which already exists.