Countdown to Standish's biggest ever Christmas market
This year, the Christmas market has more attractions and live music, with an extra entertainment stage and real reindeer as well as the usual craft halls, outdoor stalls and food court.
The Market – organised by Standish Voice neighbourhood forum – will be open from 11am to 8pm with music from bands, singers and school choirs running throughout the day on the Parish Hall car park, next to a drinks marquee where people can buy beers, cocktails, prosecco and hot mulled wine.
The popular full-sized Snow Globe returns outside Standish Library and Father Christmas and children’s activities will be inside the building, though all tickets to see Santa have sold out. Buddy the Elf and The Grinch will join us on the day and the Market’s Christmas Trail returns with families able to spot cuddly toys in Standish shop windows as they walk around the village.
People can take advantage of a free Park And Ride using a shuttle bus from My Life car park at Thompson House on Pepper Lane and The Crown at Worthington’s car park on Platt Lane to and from Market Place between 11am and 5pm. This should help to reduce the need for people to drive so please use it or leave your car at home. Also, Cross Street and Market Place will be closed to traffic throughout the day, with a diversion in place, apart from access by residents and businesses.
Kathy Robertson, Standish Voice Events Lead and Chair of the Standish Christmas Market Committee, said: “We are expecting another fantastic day in Standish and have been working hard all year to put on an event that the village can be proud of.
“All our stall slots have completely sold out and we have arranged an amazing line-up of local talent who are giving their time for free to entertain the crowds.
“We have had brilliant support with sponsorship from local companies – without them we could not run this event – and village centre businesses are gearing up to join in the celebrations with activities of their own.
"It is going to be a wonderful day and is a great way for our whole community to have a seasonal knees-up!”
Meanwhile, people are being asked to support the not-for-profit Market by buying a ticket for its Prize Draw. There are £900-worth of prizes up for grabs and the £1 ticket are sold here tinyurl.com/SCMprizedraw
