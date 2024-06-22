Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A performing arts studio in Wigan has offered to help out after parents with young children were allegedly scammed by a “rogue” talent agent.

Archie Purnell, who also goes under the name Jamie Fisher, has operated a number of acting schools and casting agencies, such as Bodhi Talent, Luna Kids Screen Acting School, Luna Casting and most recently Wigan TV and Film Acting School.

However, Wigan Today reported Purnell had now effectively “vanished” without trace – after it was claimed he exploited the acting dreams of children at his Wigan acting school by charging their parents potentially unlawful representation fees worth hundreds of pounds.

A publicity shot of Archie Purnell, dating from 2016

Mr Purnell has previously denied misconduct, but all attempts to contact him to put the allegations to him directly have been unsuccessful.

He operated his acting school out of a premises called Access Studios, on Ormskirk Road, Newtown, but has not been seen for several weeks. The school’s phone number and email address are no longer recognised

Now another Wigan acting school, Studio GU3, on Little Lane, Goose Green, has offered to come to the rescue.

A spokesperson said: “We were appalled to learn that a local performing arts studio so close to us allegedly engaged in such deplorable actions against these families.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we would like to offer the families involved with Wigan TV and Acting School free acting classes until December 2024.

“Our staff are true professionals with genuine qualifications and extensive industry experience.”