A much-loved puppeteer and a star of children’s TV are to be the latest additions to Wigan’s Walk of Fame.

Phil Fletcher, who is known across the world as the performer behind Hacker T Dog, will receive his Believe Square star from Wigan Council at a special ceremony next month.

With the news revealed at the latest meeting of the full council, it caps a remarkable few days for Phil and Hacker, who were unveiled as Blue Peter presenters earlier this month.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “Phil and Hacker are world famous and have put smiles on the faces of young and old for many years.

“Phil’s amazing skills and lightning-fast wit are something to be admired and he, and Hacker, are great ambassadors for our borough. His pride in his hometown shines through and we thought it would be fitting to add him to the Walk of Fame".

“We look forward to welcoming Phil and Hacker, along with friends and family for the unveiling ceremony.”

Phil, from Hindley, has created and operated scores of puppet characters since launching his own company at the age of 11.

As well as prominent presenting roles, Hacker and Phil are well known for their chaotic interviews with film stars and celebrities.

He said: “I’m delighted to be given this honour, I do love my hometown and I’ll be very proud to see the star on Believe Square.

“What a week! The Blue Peter news and now this. How can it get any better?”

Hacker T Dog will become a regular presenter on Blue Peter from September having appeared as a guest presenter, previously.

Launched in 2012, Believe Stars are the highest accolade awarded to Wigan Borough residents for their success and roles as ambassadors for the borough.

Past recipients include heart specialist Dr Nayyar Naqvi, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, actor Sir Ian McKellen and charities Joining Jack and Joseph’s Goal.

The stars are on display on Believe Square in Wigan town centre and on Civic Square in Leigh.

