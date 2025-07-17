Long-running children’s TV show Blue Peter has a new presenter joining the programme, in the form of puppet Hacker T Dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hacker T Dog has been a CBBC favourite for more than 16 years and has previously appeared as a guest presenter on Blue Peter.

From September, he will become a regular presence in the studio on the world’s longest-running children’s TV show.

Hacker T Dog will be a regular on Blue Peter from September

Hacker T Dog said: “It’s dead exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for letting me aboard the mighty ship Blue Peter.

“I am privileged, nay proud, to be involved in this fine institution and top-notch show.

“That’s right folks, it’s me Hacker The Dog, national treasure, and new Blue Peter presenter.”

The BBC’s senior head of children’s commissioning for seven plus, Sarah Muller, said: “Audiences already love Hacker’s guest appearances on Blue Peter, and now he’s officially joining the team this September as we unveil the show’s fresh new look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Viewers can expect plenty of mischief from the one-and-only Hacker T Dog.”

Hacker T Dog – with the help of puppeteer Phil Fletcher from Hindley – will join current presenters Shini Muthukrishnan, Joel Mawhinney, Abby Cook, and Henry the dog in the Blue Peter studio from September 5.

To mark his debut as the show’s 44th presenter, Hacker T Dog will take viewers on a special tour of his home town, Wigan, highlighting its most important spots.

Blue Peter will also be revealing a new look and format as it shifts to Campfield Facilities at Versa Studios in Manchester, while it has decided to stop future live episodes “as viewing habits change”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blue Peter Garden in Media City, and the garden at RHS Bridgewater, will continue to be used for filming, and remain part of the Blue Peter output.

The first ever episode was shown on October 16 1958, and the show became known for its intrepid presenters and characterful pets.

During its more than 60-year history, the series has presented Blue Peter Badges to the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as actors Olivia Colman and David Tennant.

Blue Peter airs on CBBC, BBC Two, Sign Zone and BBC iPlayer.