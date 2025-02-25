Scores of elderly Wigan residents in a sheltered housing complex are protesting a charity’s bid to convert a disused pub on their doorstep into temporary accommodation for homeless people.

The Brick wants to take over the former Queen’s Arms in Newtown to house up to 14 people transitioning out of rough sleeping, often those with drug and alcohol addiction problems.

But residents of Saddle Court, opposite the pub, people in terraced housing on adjacent Bridgewater Street and local councillor Pat Draper oppose the application.

They say they already experience high levels of anti-social behaviour and fear it will worsen.

Residents of Saddle Court are set against plans for a homeless hostel on their doorstep

The Brick wants to replace its Brick Works on Hodson Street, which offers daytime support for people sleeping in Queen’s Hall Night Shelter, and which the charity says is at risk of being sold by the landlord.

“The Queen’s Arms public house would secure the future of this vital service for The Brick,” the planning application reads.

However, Rose Parkinson, 79, who galvanised fellow Saddle Court residents to petition town hall planners, said: “We already have trouble with anti-social behaviour and we don’t want any more.

A Saddle Court resident shot this image of someone near their complex - even before the Queen's Arms gets converted into homeless accommodation

“It is an entirely inappropriate location to put these people, although we have nothing against them. It’s just that we are all vulnerable people and we are terrified.”

Fellow resident Pat Meadow, 77 said: “I think it’s awful. I live in a ground floor flat and I am now frightened to have my windows open.

“When it was the pub they were smoking and drinking and swearing loudly. I have grandchildren visiting me, and I’m worried about how this will affect them.”

Jennifer Burton, 76, said: “My flat is close to two fire doors. Sometimes people have tried to get in. We are all bothered about the extra criminal activity.”

The former Queen's Arms

Sylvia Carrier, 85, said: “I think it’s disgusting that they are trying to do this. It’s affecting a lot of people. We are all vulnerable and frightened about this. It’s so wrong.”

Sandra Reade, 71, said: “I’ve been here 23 years, 16 of those as scheme manager. We’ve had problems with break-ins and people attacking the security cameras so they can’t be seen.

“It’s a worry because I’ve just lost my husband. In my eyes, this is more frightening. I’m really anxious and nervous.”

Lily Comben, 95, said: “I think it’s wrong to place a facility like this next to a retirement complex. I think we might have trouble. There’s nowhere for those residents to sit in the summer. It’s the wrong place.”

Saddle Court

Lilian Aitchison, 72, said: “When I got off the bus the recently, there was a group of young blokes hanging around, and they started saying obscene things to me. I’m worried that this sort of thing could get a lot worse if the planning application is approved.

Tommy Foster, 83, said: “I’ve been here for two years, and never had any hassles, but I’m worried about what might happen if this application is approved.”

Meanwhile, a resident on nearby Bridgewater Street has launched a petition against the application on Change.org

The resident, who wants to remain anonymous, says the facility would create “increased anxiety among residents. Many elderly residents already feel vulnerable and this proposal will heighten their worries about personal safety,” it said.

“Similar facilities in residential areas have been linked to increased crime, including drug-related offences, theft and disturbances.”

The Brick’s change-of-use planning application says the accommodation would be for homeless single people with “medium support needs.”

“The proposed occupiers would have become homeless for a variety of different reasons, including no-fault evictions, loss of tenancy through depression/anxiety, fleeing domestic abuse, debt, employment, bereavement reaction and relationship breakdowns with family/partners amongst other reasons,” it adds.

It says the site would be staffed by independent living mentor 24 hours a day, every day.

The application reads: “Our current day time support setting at Hodson Street is at risk as the landlord wants to sell which is not an affordable option for the charity.

“This building, which is an old warehouse, is also not a suitable setting or environment for the health interventions that we provide, with no suitable clinical space or shower facilities.”

It says a new support hub at the Queens Arms would provide onside immediate access to all the support services.

However, Coun Draper said she opposes the planning application and had “called it in” which means Wigan’s planning committee will have to make a decision on it.

“I am in favour of places like this, but it’s not right for this area,” she said. “It’s too near to the sheltered housing and in my view it’s not an appropriate place for such accommodation.”