Inspectors Praise ‘Ambitious’ SEND School

EdStart Wigan rated as ‘Good’ across the board in first Ofsted inspection

Staff and students at a Wigan SEND school that caters for young people with social, emotional and mental health needs are celebrating after the school was rated ‘Good’ in all areas in its first Ofsted report.

EdStart Wigan opened in April 2023 and was visited by Ofsted inspectors for the first time in June this year. The report, which was published last month, rated the school as ‘Good’ in all four areas - the ‘quality of education’, ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘personal development’, and ‘leadership and management’.

In the report, the school was praised for its high expectations for all, its “broad and ambitious” curriculum, the support and understanding it offers students and the work it does to ensure students can go on to successful pathways in the future.

Edstart Wigan staff celebrate their Ofsted success

Inspectors highlighted the way the school supports students who have had a negative experience of school previously, noting that students “begin to trust the staff in school and over time, they start to enjoy learning again… For the majority of pupils, this is the first time that they have been happy at school.”

The EdStart Wigan team’s approach to behaviour was also praised, with inspectors recognising that: ”Pupils learn about different strategies to self regulate, such as using breathing exercises, mindfulness or engaging in physical activity. Over time, pupils’ behaviour considerably improves. Pupils told inspectors that staff model patience and respect and that this has helped them to become more tolerant to others.”

The report commended the school’s work in getting students ready and prepared for successful lives after school, stating: “Pupils achieve the GCSE qualifications that they need to make positive next steps in education, training or employment. Most pupils move on to apprenticeships, college courses and careers that match their interests and aspirations.”

Inspectors also highlighted the effectiveness of the school’s leadership, noting that leaders are: “...fully committed to ensuring that pupils experience a high-quality education. For example, executive leaders have been appointed to support and challenge the school. This has ensured that the school has got off to a flying start and that it is giving pupils the opportunity to reset their lives and achieve their ambitions.”

EdStart Wigan has been judged 'Good' in all aread

Stuart Howarth, headteacher at EdStart Wigan, said: “This report is fantastic recognition for the incredible work that the team does to ensure our brilliant young people have every opportunity to succeed.

“Our students come to us with negative previous experiences of school and we all strive to show them that school can be a positive place that supports and understands them. We see firsthand the difference we make to our students’ lives and prospects but to have that commended externally by Ofsted is very welcome and something to celebrate.

“The whole EdStart family of schools is doing superb things in transforming young lives and we are very proud of our achievements both here in Wigan and across the North West.”