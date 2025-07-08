Josh Simons MP: One year in, I've only just got started

It’s now been just over a year since you elected me to be our MP for Makerfield - and elected a Labour Government into power.

Being our MP has made me more convinced than ever of the power of communities like ours, and the people who really care about them. There are many things I’m really proud of, from pushing for Billy Boston’s knighthood, to securing a pilot for free breakfast clubs in Bickershaw, and two new school-based nurseries in Hindley and Hindley Green.

But I am not going to tell you that that year has fixed everything. I’m not going to tell you that it’s been an easy year of win after win. This year has shown me how broken things got - and how much hard work changing things takes. There is a lot more I want to get done for our area, where I will be focusing my attention in the next year.

The anti-social behaviour in our area is really not on. I’m furious about the number of calls I get to say that a different pitch, or community space has been ruined. I’m fed up with having bikes screech past, or hearing about neighbours being harassed. I backed the Crime and Policing Bill to give more powers to tackle this, and to fund 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers, but I will also keep pushing the Police to act locally, and for all of us to report what we see.

The flooding at New Year was devastating, and I’ve already pushed for action from United Utilities, the Environment Agency and the Council to decrease the risk. But more needs to be done and I’ll keep pushing for the proper funding and action to stop this from ever happening again.

Congestion on our roads, especially in Hindley and in Hindley Green makes it nearly impossible to get around and I will not stop banging heads together here and in Westminster to get the M6-61 built.

Every week, something new pops up - this week I have spent a long time banging heads together to get action on the fire at Bolton House Road, and demand something is done about the illegal tip which has been allowed to continue for far too long.

Next week, I will be pushing on something else - roads where speeding is rife, families who struggle with special educational needs being met, or constituents who are fed up with struggling to get a dentist.

And I will always keep pushing in Parliament for your priorities - tackling the immigration crisis, securing better jobs for our area and more support for industry and growth across the North. Pushing for better healthcare, especially in Orrell and Hindley Green, a better deal for parents, and defence in a scary world.

Whatever it is I have always been clear - my job is to listen, and I want to hear from you. Come to a coffee morning, introduce yourself if I’m walking past, or email me whenever. I am your MP - and I will be your voice in every room I enter.