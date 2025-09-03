Political opinion: Jo Platt MP - A brighter future for Leigh and Atherton’s families

As the new school term begins, and MPs return to Parliament, I am thrilled that families across Leigh and Atherton will benefit from transformative support aimed at tackling poverty and easing the cost-of-living burden.

The UK government has launched a multi-faceted approach to tackling poverty. This includes combining immediate relief with long-term investment in children’s futures.

One of the most significant steps is the introduction of the £500 million Better Futures Fund, which will support 200,000 vulnerable children through local projects that address school absence, mental health, and provide nurturing environments where young people can thrive.

Alongside this, the government is developing a Child Poverty Strategy focused on early childhood development and removing systemic barriers. Reducing child poverty isn’t just about numbers - it’s about changing lives, empowering communities, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.

Jo Platt MP

Just this week, as the Parliamentary term begins again, I asked the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, to reassure me that the Strategy will fully support all children in poverty, including those with disabilities and special educational needs so that every child can reach their full potential.

Locally, Leigh and Atherton families are seeing real change. From this month, working parents will save up to £7,500 a year thanks to Labour’s expansion of 30 hours of free childcare, covering children from nine months to reception. This is a game-changer for working families, allowing them to redirect funds toward quality time and essentials, while ensuring their children are school-ready and set up to thrive.

In addition to the extension of free school meals to families receiving Universal Credit, families on free school meals will also benefit from £600 million invested in holiday clubs, saving over £800 a year.

These clubs, part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, offer enriching activities and nutritious meals during school holidays. In Leigh and Atherton - where over half the population faces deprivation in employment, income, and education - HAF is a lifeline. It promotes physical health, social inclusion, and gives children the joyful, active holidays they deserve.

The Bridge at Leigh with trustees and Minister Mary Creagh.

During the parliamentary recess, I’ve had the opportunity to reconnect with some of the incredible charities and organisations working tirelessly across Leigh and Atherton. Their efforts are vital in supporting residents through challenging times.

One such organisation is Atherton and Leigh Foodbank, which last year provided 36,200 meals to local people - 37% of which went to children. Their work goes far beyond food provision. In partnership with Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, they run a drop-in service at St John’s Parish Church in Atherton, offering support with benefits, budgeting, debt, housing, and energy advice. It’s a lifeline for many.

I got into politics to make a difference to the lives of parents and children struggling to get by. I am passionate about backing families in Leigh and Atherton who want to work hard and get on. To give every child growing up here the best start in life.

On a separate note, I also had the pleasure of joining Minister Mary Creagh MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for DEFRA, at The Bridge at Leigh - one of just 12 organisations nationwide to receive funding through the Tackling Food Surplus at the Farm Gate Grant Scheme. With £87,000 in government support, The Bridge will expand its capacity to collect surplus food from farms and distribute it to those who need it most. It’s a brilliant example of how targeted investment can make a real difference.

With Atherton and Leigh Foodbank.

These local efforts, combined with national initiatives like the Better Futures Fund, the provision of 30 hours of free childcare and the expansion of the Holiday Activities and Food programme, show a clear commitment to tackling inequality and supporting families.

I wholeheartedly support this Labour Government’s clear commitment to helping children and young people reach their full potential. I’ll continue working both in Parliament and the constituency to ensure Leigh and Atherton gets the support it deserves.

If you are a constituent in need of assistance, or you are an organisation, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at [email protected] or phone 01942 950219.